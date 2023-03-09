Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - March 9, 2023

Hyderabad FC (HFC) lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the first leg of Semi-Final 2 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Thursday, March 9, at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

This is a clash between the side that finished second in the points table (Hyderabad FC) and the winner of the Second Knockout fixture (ATK Mohun Bagan). The visitors come into this match on the back of a convincing 2-0 victory over Odisha FC in the knockout fixture and will want to return to their home leg without a deficit.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC finished their season with a 1-0 win over the Kerala Blasters but didn't have such a great final run of games, winning only two out of their last five, including the win against the Blasters. While that may be due to the rotation in their lineup, they'll want to get back to their normal, defensively solid self to take on their formidable opponents.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Debnath Mondal

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, Ningombam Engson Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Tavora, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Federico Gallego, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23.

Date: March 9, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The previous two meetings between the two sides in the group stage finished 1-0, with the teams winning on their respective home grounds. Both of these sides have been extremely solid defensively, letting in only 16 goals (HFC) and 17 goals (ATKMB).

It wouldn't be prudent to expect anything but a cagey encounter between two well-organized, well-drilled defenses, with some excellent attackers as well.

I've set both my teams in a 4-4-2 formation, with a slight preference for the home side's players. Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Mohammad Yasir, Hugo Boumous, Halicharan Narzary, Dimitri Petratos, and Bartholomew Ogbeche are must-haves in my view.

Hugo Boumous, Mohammad Yasir, and the two main strikers Ogbeche and Petratos would be my preferred captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai, Subhashish Bose, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir, Hugo Boumous, Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Hugo Boumous. Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Asish Rai, Slavko Damjanovic, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Javier Siverio. Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

