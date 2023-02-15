Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Player ratings for the Mariners | ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC played ATK Mohun Bagan in their 18th game of the ISL 2022-23 season.

Hyderabad FC have had a decent season so far and were the second team to book their spot in the playoffs. ATK Mohun Bagan are not having their best of seasons, and are yet to confirm their place in the playoffs.

Hyderabad FC came into the game after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Odisha FC in their previous game. They were placed second in the points table at kickoff.

ATK Mohun Bagan played out a nil-nil draw against Jamshedpur FC in their previous game. They came into the game having placed fourth in the points table.

The game started with both sides measuring their opponents and not committing too many bodies forward. Both sides had attempts at goal from long range but no clear-cut chances from inside the box.

Both keepers made good saves from long-range efforts. Neither side created many chances to create clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0

Hyderabad FC started the second half on a bright note but failed to convert the chances they created.

ATK Mohun Bagan faced a couple of injury issues in the second half which forced them to make a couple of changes.

Bartholomew Ogbeche replaced Javier Siverio in the 79th minute, and that turned out to be the turning point of the game.

Ogbeche scored in the 86th minute with a shot from outside the box that outfoxed Vishal Kaith.

The final few minutes saw both sides trying hard to score a goal, but failed to do so.

The scoreboard at full-time read 1-0 in favor of Hyderabad FC.

With a win today, Hyderabad FC confirmed their second spot in the points table. While ATK Mohun Bagan are fourth in the table and have a tough task ahead to seal the playoffs spot.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the Mariners.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Vishal Kaith (6): Vishal Kaith made one good save early on in the game from an Md Yasir long ranger. Overall, he made three saves during the game.

Pritam Kotal (6): Pritam Kotal played as one of the three centre-backs for the Mariners. He had an average game. He made two blocks during the game. He did face issues dealing with Nizam's attackers.

Brendan Hamil (6.5): Hamil was the central centre-back in the three-man defense for his side. He had a good first half and managed to keep Hyderabad FC at bay. He started facing some issues in the second half.

Slavko Damjanovic (5.5): Slavko had a poor game by his standards today. He was often found to be out of sync with his defensive partners.

Asish Rai (6): Asish had a good game in attack. He ventured forward a lot and helped his side in attack. He was poor in defense.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring (5.5): Putea failed to control the midfield today. He was busy in defense most of the time and failed to help his side in attack. He had to be substituted in the 73rd minute due to an injury.

Glan Martins didn't have a good game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Glan Martins (5.5): Glan had a poor game today. He failed to help his side in controlling the game. He was injured in the second half and had to be substituted in the 62nd minute.

Federico Gallego (6.5): Gallego played some good passes into the box, but his teammates failed to convert the chances created by him. He did look a bit rusty compared to his previous self. He created three chances for ATK Mohun Bagan today.

Manvir Singh (6): Manvir didn't have a good game today. He played in an unusual position and that hampered his game. He had just one shot at goal during the game today.

Dimitri Petratos (6.5): Dimitri was one of the best players for the Mariners today. Gurmeet saved a very good attempt at goal today in the first half from Dimitri. Overall, he had three shots at goal during the game, out of which two were on target.

Liston Colaco (5): Liston had another poor game for ATK Mohun Bagan today. He failed to create enough chances today and gave away possession easily. He had just one shot during the game.

Substitutes

Lalrinliana Hnamte (5): Hnamte replaced Glan in the 62nd minute. He didn't have much of an impact on the game.

Ricky Shabong (N/A): Ricky replaced Liston in the 88th minute. He didn't play enough minutes to get a rating.

Kiyan Giri (5.5): Kiyan replaced Putea in the 73rd minute. He did create one good chance for Dimitri but Dimitri failed to convert the chance in the 81st minute.

Md. Fardin Ali Molla (N/A): Fardin replaced Gallego in the 88th minute, but he didn't play enough minutes to get a rating.

