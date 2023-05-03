Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for Hero Club Playoffs  

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are set to lock horns in the Hero Club Playoffs on Wednesday, May 3, at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. The winner will earn a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Cup 2023-24.

The Nizams qualified for the playoffs by winning the ISL title in the 2021-22 season, while the Mariners booked their spot by lifting the trophy in the recently concluded season.

Both teams have had disappointing campaigns in the Hero Super Cup 2023, getting knocked out of the group stage. Hence, the play-off game provides an opportunity to not only end the season on a high but also secure a continental spot next season.

For Hyderabad FC, despite their domestic success, the match presents a unique opportunity to make history for the club by making their first-ever appearance in Asian competitions.

Meanwhile, for the Kolkata giants, a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Cup would kickstart a long process of retribution for the heartbreak they suffered at the beginning of the season.

Having made it to the Inter-zone Playoff Semi-finals of the AFC Cup 2022-23, they lost 1-3 to Kuala Lumpur City FC at the VYBK in Kolkata. ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando is keen to downplay the impact of the result and its motivation on his team, but admitted that qualification would be a huge plus for the club.

Both teams have clashed four times this season alone, with just two goals scored from open play. Most memorably, the two clubs also clashed in the Hero ISL semi-finals. The match is expected to be a close contest, with both teams having won a game apiece in the regular season.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Hero Club Playoffs

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 3, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Anuj Kumar, Reagan Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Abdul Rabeeh, Aaren D’Silva, Joel Chianese.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Federico Gallego, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When and where to watch the match?

The Hero Club Playoffs encounter between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and will be streamed live on the FanCode app at 7.00 pm IST on May 3.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction

Given it's a one-off clash, it's incredibly difficult to place a bet on either emerging victorious without some level of doubt creeping in. However, if recent form is to be considered, the Green and Maroon Brigade have a slight edge given their exploits in the playoff stages of the Indian Super League.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Poll : 0 votes