Hyderabad FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Gachibowli Stadium on Thursday, March 9. The Mariners will be hoping to take revenge after crashing out in the semi-final against their forthcoming opponents during the 2021-22 season as well.

Although the Kolkata giants took a slender 1-0 lead from Kolkata, they were eventually blown away by a superior Hyderabad FC in the second leg, courtesy of goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir, and Javier Siverio when the two sides met last campaign.

Since losing the top spot to Mumbai City FC midway through the season, Manolo Marquez's men have been inconsistent. They have struggled for results by winning six games, drawing two and losing as many in their previous 10 games.

The one-time Indian Super League champions will be on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Kerala Blasters from the league stage.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will be hoping to continue their winning momentum after winning their previous three games in the league stage and playoffs. Similar to Hyderabad FC, Juan Ferrando's side have blown hot and cold throughout the season.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

The Nizams will be without their first-choice custodian Laxmikant Kattimani, while the visitors will miss out on long-term absentees including Joni Kauko and Florentin Pogba.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan predicted lineup

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh; Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora; Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith; Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal (C), Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose; Federico Gallego, Glan Martins; Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan telecast details

The game between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be live telecast on Star Sports channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction

Although it is impossible to split the two sides, Hyderabad FC will be hoping to make the most of their home advantage. Besides, the experience of the men in yellow might play a huge factor.

Prediction: Hyderabad 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

