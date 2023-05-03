Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When and where to watch Hero Club Playoffs?

Hyderabad FC (HFC) are set to square off against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) for a spot in the preliminary round of the 2023-24 AFC Cup competition on Wednesday, May 3. The EMS Stadium in Kozhikode is set to host the last game of another memorable season.

HFC once again displayed consistency throughout the Indian Super League campaign, finishing behind champions Mumbai City FC. However, they ultimately lost their momentum in the backend of the campaign and faltered in the semifinals against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Following a disappointing end to their ISL campaign, the Nizams’ Hero Super Cup campaign began with a victory against Aizawl FC. They failed to qualify for the semifinals after securing just one point in their final two games against East Bengal and Odisha FC.

Nonetheless, HFC will look to finish their season on a high note. Head coach Manolo Marquez is set to leave the club at the end of the season, which will undoubtedly prove to be an added motivation for the players to step up and deliver.

Meanwhile, ATKMB sealed their first ISL title in dramatic fashion. Juan Ferrando’s well-drilled side beat Hyderabad FC in a two-legged semifinal tie before getting the better of Bengaluru FC in the finals.

However, they struggled to carry their momentum into the Hero Super Cup, finishing third in the group. The Mariners made uncharacteristic mistakes at the back, while their forwards failed to make an impact consistently.

The game is set to be an intriguing tactical battle between two Spanish managers who are known to be pragmatic. It promises to be a fitting end to the season as both sides will look to give it their all for a place in the AFC Cup.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Hero Club Playoffs Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Hero Club Playoffs.

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 3, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Telecast details

The Hero Club Playoffs match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, May 3.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live streaming details

The game between the Nizams and the Mariners can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, May 3.

