ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Hyderabad FC at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (February 14).

Manolo Marquez’s side are second in the standings with 36 points, and a victory will secure a second-place finish. However, their recent outings have not been straightforward, with their defeat against Odisha FC highlighting their troubles.

The Nizams have won only two of their last five games and have kept just one cleansheet. After suffering a blip, they will hope to pick up their momentum again with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan’s recent performances have also been on a downward trajectory. Despite adding several fresh faces during the winter transfer market, Juan Ferrando has failed to find solutions, with his attackers struggling in the final third.

There's an overreliance on Dimitri Petratos to score and create, while Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh have not hit their strides yet. Hugo Boumous was absent in the last two games, and his presence was certainly missed, with his replacement Federico Gallego not hitting the ground running.

Mohun Bagan are fourth in the standings but are tied on points with Bengaluru FC, while Odisha FC and FC Goa trail the Mariners by a point. With both Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad known for their defensive tenacity, this game could be a tight tactical battle.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 14, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Telecast details

The Indian Super League (ISL) game between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on February 14, 2023.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live streaming details

The game between the Nizams and the Mariners will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

