Hyderabad FC are all set to lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of their ISL 2022-23 semi-final tie at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday, March 9.

The Nizams finished second in the league, only four points behind League Shield winners Mumbai City FC. Manolo Marquez has once again weaved his magic with his side continuing to perform consistently.

Nonetheless, after a strong set of results mid-way through the season, Hyderabad lost their way in the final month. They won only two of their final five league-stage games and struggled to consistently score goals, often needing to grind out results.

Damaging defeats to Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC could have affected their morale. However, the squad certainly has the experience to compete in the knockout rounds. Marquez will be banking on his senior players to step up and deliver.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan have picked up momentum at a crucial time of the season. Three wins on the bounce, including a convincing victory in the playoff knockout tie against Odisha FC, will have unquestionably improved their confidence.

The likes of Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos have wreaked havoc when they have started together, while the midfield and backline have looked solid as well. The Mariners also have an added motivation as Hyderabad defeated them at this stage last season.

Both teams have strong defense, a composed midfield, and game-changers in attack. This tie has all the elements to be a blockbuster encounter considering the talent the sides have at their disposal.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23), 1st leg, Semi-final 2.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 9, 2023, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Telecast details

The ISL 2022-23 semi-final match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7:30 pm IST on Thursday, March 9.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live streaming details

The battle between the Nizams and the Mariners can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7:30 pm IST on March 9.

