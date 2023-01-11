Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: HFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 12, 2023

Hyderabad FC takes on Chennaiyin FC in the first fixture of Matchweek 15 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 on Thursday, January 12, at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

While Hyderabad FC comes into this game on the back of a 3-1 away win over FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC could only muster a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC.

Despite not being at their best this season, a win would take Chennaiyin FC to just a point away from the top six. However, it will be a hard task playing away against the defending champions, whose consistent showings have been overshadowed by the dominance of Mumbai City FC.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, Lovepreet Singh.

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, Sajal Bag.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, Kwame Karikari.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana SinghNim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Chennaiyin FC

Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Akash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul; Prasanth K, Vincy Barretto, and Petar Sliskovic.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: January 12, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Based on current form and just overall dominance, you'd have to back the home side to be the favorites in this match. The reverse fixture saw the Nizams win 3-1 and you wouldn't be wrong to think a similar result could take place in this one.

Julius Duker, Aakash Sangwan, Akash Mishra, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir, Petar Sliskovic, and the in-form Bartholomew Ogbeche are the players I feel are the must-haves for this game. Picking the right player between Javier Siverio and Borja Herrera could prove a huge difference.

After his hat-trick in the previous game, Ogbeche is undoubtedly the best captaincy pick, with Sliskovic my preferred deputy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samik Mitra, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Aakash Sangwan, Halicharan Narzary, Julius Duker, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Borja Herrera, and Petar Sliskovic.

Captain: Mohammad Yasir. Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Akash Mishra, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Vincy Barretto, Julius Duker, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, and Petar Sliskovic.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-Captain: Petar Sliskovic.

