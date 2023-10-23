Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: HFC vs CFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 23, 2023

Hyderabad FC (HFC) lock horns with Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the final match of Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 23/24 on Monday, October 23, at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

It's the battle of the bottom two sides as neither has found their footing in this tournament yet. Hyderabad FC have lost both their matches and have struggled to cope with the loss of some key foreign players after last season.

However, more concerning has been the form of Chennaiyin FC, who have looked at a loss for ideas, and have been passive and listless in their style of play, conceding eight goals and scoring only one in their three matches so far. Owen Coyle will want to steady the ship and quickly give the team a tactical identity before it becomes too late.

A win here would do a world of good to both these teams, and they'll certainly fight tooth and nail for it.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni

Defenders: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sajad Hussain, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo

Forwards: Felipe Amorim, Jonathan Moya, Makan Chote, Aaren DSilva

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bijay Chhetri, Sachu Siby, Lazar Cirkovic, Bikash Yumnam, Preyarhanjan RS, Ajith Kumar, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Y Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Alexander Jesuraj, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Ayush Adhikari, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, and Nesta Colin.

Forwards: Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields, and Irfan Yadwad.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Joao Victor, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mohammad Yasir, Petteri Pennanen, Felipe Amorim, Joseph Knowles, and Aaren D'Silva.

Chennaiyin FC

Samik Mitra (GK), Ryan Edwards, Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic, Aakash Sangwan, Ayush Adhikari, Cristian Battochio, Farukh Choudhary, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoingaba Meetei, and Rahim Ali.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: October 23, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Both these sides have struggled so far, but Chennaiyin's defensive issues seem worse, and considering their home advantage, Hyderabad FC should enter this match as the slight favorites.

Since many of the team's top performers haven't delivered so far, it may be hard to identify who the right assets are to target, and players like Mohammad Yasir and Joao Victor, who have a low ownership but high point ceilings, could be excellent differential.

Mohammad Yasir, Petteri Pennanen, Joseph Knowles, Rafael Crivellaro, Felipe Amorim, Rahim Ali, and Aakash Sangwan look like must-haves, with the likes of Farukh Chaudhary, Ninthoi Meetei, and Aaren D' Silva good alternatives.

When it comes to captaincy, the sheer volume of people captaining Rafael Crivellaro makes him a safe pick by going with the crowd, but Felipe Amorim and Joe Knowles provide a high risk-high reward alternative.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmeet Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Aakash Sangwan, Lazar Cirkovic, Mohammad Yasir, Rafael Crivellaro, Joseph Knowles, Petteri Pennanen, Rahim Ali, Aaren D' Silva, and Felipe Amorim.

Captain: Joseph Knowles. Vice-Captain: Felipe Amorim.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samik Mitra, Nikhil Poojary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Aakash Sangwan, Rafael Crivellaro, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Joao Victor, Joseph Knowles, Petteri Pennanen, Felipe Amorim, and Rahim Ali.

Captain: Rafael Crivellaro. Vice-Captain: Joao Victor.