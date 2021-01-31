Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction, preview, team news and more

The race for top four heats up in the Indian Super League as Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns on Sunday.

The fixture will kick off at 5 PM at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Hyderabad FC have been one of the few consistent teams in the current ISL season. But they have drawn more than they would like.

The Nizams have drawn their last four fixtures and see themselves out of the top four. Manuel Marquez's side are in dire need of three points to remain in fray for a top-four finish.

Chennaiyin FC have been inconsistent throughout the season despite scripting some big wins. They stand sixth in the table and need to string a series of wins to stay in hunt for a top-four finish.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC have played a total of three games between them so far after the former entered ISL in the 2019-20 season as a replacement for now defunct FC Pune City.

Chennaiyin FC won the first two fixtures while the third meeting between the two sides ended in a 4-1 win for Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: All Head-to-Head Results

Chennaiyin FC 1-4 Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC 1-3 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC form guide: W-D-D-D-D

Chennaiyin FC form guide: D-W-D-L-D

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

Hyderabad FC

Nikhil Poojary is unavailable for team selection due to an earlier injury. Souvik Chakraborty has joined the team after a personal leave from training.

He is currently undergoing the mandatory seven-day quarantine. New signing Sankar Roy has joined the training.

Chennaiyin FC

Manuel Lanzarote has completed his mandatory 14-day quarantine and has joined the team in training.

The Spaniard is expected to take the field later in the game. Enes Sipovic is unavailable for the fixture after having accumulated four yellow cards.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC predicted XIs

Hyderabad FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana (C), Liston Colaco

Chennaiyin FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia(C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Jakub Sylvestr, Esmael Goncalves

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

Chennaiyin FC drew 1-1 with Mumbai City FC in their most recent ISL Fixture (Image: ISL)

Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC are the two of the closest competing teams to sneak into the top-four. Both the sides have failed to gain a winning momentum and have been drawing a lot of games. The fixture is expected to result as a stalemate as well.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC