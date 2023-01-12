Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Kicking off matchweek 15 of the ISL 2022-23 season, Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday, January 12.

The defending champions have been trading blows with Mumbai City FC for the top spot in the league rankings. Even with five wins on the trot, the Nizams are two points behind the league leaders. Despite some resistance from FC Goa, Manolo Marquez's men managed to come away with a 3-1 victory in their most recent outing.

More importantly, Hyderabad FC's star forward Bartholomew Ogbeche is also coming into form at the perfect. The Nigerian international scored a hat-trick to sink the Gaurs.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial for the first time in the New Year!



Southern derby day this Thursday and it's your only chance to catch the Yellow and Black in action this January



C'mon Hyderabad, let's push the team home in this epic



#HFCCFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC Backfor the first time in the New Year!Southern derby day this Thursday and it's your only chance to catch the Yellow and Black in action this JanuaryC'mon Hyderabad, let's push the team home in this epic @IndSuperLeague title race... Back 🏡 for the first time in the New Year!Southern derby day this Thursday and it's your only chance to catch the Yellow and Black in action this JanuaryC'mon Hyderabad, let's push the team home in this epic @IndSuperLeague title race... 💪#HFCCFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/K3U0uJGHnF

However, the Marina Machans are coming on the back of an intense 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC. Chennaiyin FC are winless in their last three matches. But despite not being at their best this season, a win would take them just a point away from the top six.

The two sides, meanwhile, met earlier in the season when Hyderabad FC registered a resounding 3-1 victory at the Marina Arena, thanks to goals from Halicharan Narzary, Chinglensana Singh, and Borja Herrera.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

HFC: Manolo Marquez has no injury or suspension concerns hampering his starting lineup. The Nizams are expected to stick to the setup from their previous encounter.

CFC: Abdenasser El Khayati, who was in blistering form earlier in the season, is still recovering from an injury.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

HFC: Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana SinghNim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

CFC: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Akash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul; Prasanth K, Vincy Barretto, and Petar Sliskovic.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Chennaiyin FC have shown resilience in patches but have lacked consistency for the most part. Their current form chart shows that Hyderabad FC will have a clear advantage on Thursday. But Petar Sliskovic could prove to be a formidable threat for Hyderabad's defense.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-1 Chennaiyin FC

Poll : 0 votes