Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction - Who will win today's match?

Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC face off in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco as the race for the top-four goes down to the business end of the season.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC have been a package full of surprises in the ongoing ISL season. The Nizams are arguably the most improved side in the league as compared to their dismal debut campaign last season.

Hyderabad FC suffered some early blows into the season with the likes of Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre and Fran Sandaza picking up long term injuries early on.

However, even the unavailability of key foreigners couldn't dampen the spirits of Manuel Marquez's men.

The Spaniard instilled faith in the youngsters and has managed to make Hyderabad FC as one of the more consistent teams in the league.

The likes of Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Liston Colaco, Mohammad Yasir and Hitesh Sharma have put on massive shifts and surprised the bigger teams in the league.

The Nizams are placed 4th in the ISL standings and will require three points to cement their place in the top four after a run of four consecutive draws.

Nikhil Poojari and Souvik Chakraborty are unavailable for the game due to respective injuries.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw with Mumbai City FC.

The Marina Machans have been an entertaining side to watch throughout the season, courtesy their attacking brand of football.

However, due to lack of capable strikers upfront, Csaba Laszlo's side has not managed to eke up regular wins.

Chennaiyin FC find themselves in the 6th place in the standings and are in dire need of three points to stay in contention for the top-four.

They have brought Spanish attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzarote in place of Rafael Crivellaro who was ruled out of the season due to a knee injury.

The Marina Machans will have a changed defensive line-up as Slovakian centre-back Enes Sipovic is suspended for the fixture.

Deepak Tangri is expected to slot into the backline.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC are two teams who like to keep the ball and play attacking brand of football.

Both the coaches believe in using the midfield to the maximum and not allow the opponents possession of the ball.

Although Chennaiyin FC lost the reverse fixture 4-1 earlier in the season, they will come out as a much more settled unit this time.

The game is expected to be a tightly contested affair and a draw seems to be the fitting result.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction: 1-1