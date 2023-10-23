Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC preview, prediction, telecast details, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash 

The clash of the bottom two placed team in the ISL awaits as Hyderabad FC are set to host Chennaiyin FC at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Monday.

Both teams are yet to secure a point in the ISL and largely struggled both offensively and defensively. The Nizams, who will be playing their first home game this season, started with a 2-1 loss to East Bengal FC after their first match against FC Goa was postponed.

They continued their disappointing run with a 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. Head coach Thangboi Singto faces the task of revitalizing Hyderabad's performance as his team have been unable to match the intensity they produced over the last two seasons.

Singto, speaking to the press before the game, revealed plans to make changes to the lineup in response to the two defeats.

"Our learning process has been good, despite facing the challenges of two demanding away games, particularly the trip to Jamshedpur. In terms of our planning and changes on the pitch, we are considering a few changes. Some players have shown promise through their performances in training," he said.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC also endured a tough start to the season, losing three consecutive games. Moreover, they are yet to score from open play and have conceded seven goals.

The two-week break was a valuable opportunity for the Marina Machans to regroup and reflect on their struggles. Chennaiyin used this break to play two friendly matches against Gokulam Kerala FC, winning both convincingly.

Coach Owen Coyle expressed the importance of the break and his hope for an improved performance from his team in upcoming matches. He also believes that the quality displayed in friendlies has instilled confidence in the squad.

"The break has been very good for us because we’ve worked very hard and played a few friendlies as well, so, it was a good test of our quality. It also allowed us some time to look at a few things we did in the league till now and improve on it. "

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News and Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC will be without goalkeeper Kattimani, who is unavailable due to an injury, but other than him, they have a fully fit squad. For Chennaiyin FC, Coyle confirmed that Ninthoi Meetei is set to be sidelined for this game due to a knock.

Hyderabad FC predicted lineup: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Mohammad Yasir, Felipe Amorim, Joe Knowles, Aaren D’Silva

Chennaiyin FC predicted lineup: Samik Mitra (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ryan Edwards, Lazar Cirkovic, Aakash Sangwan, Ayush Adhikari, Jiteshwor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Conor Shields, Rahim Ali.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast and Live streaming details

The clash between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1, while it will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app from 8:00 PM on Monday, October 23.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Both teams will likely implement changes to their starting lineup and overall approach. Additionally, due to their shared lack of confidence, tonight's match is anticipated to be closely contested, as they are evenly matched on paper.

Owen Coyle, who experimented with a back-five formation during friendly matches against Gokulam Kerala FC, may opt for the same strategy to improve their defensive stability. With the overseas players finally settling in, they are anticipated to secure their first points of the season against the Nizams.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-2 Chennaiyin FC