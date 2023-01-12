Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with their South Indian rivals Chennaiyin FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Thursday, January 12, Thursday. Manuel Marquez and Thomas Brdaric will be aware that the stakes are high for both sides as the Nizams go toe-to-toe with Mumbai FC for the league title, while the Blues continue to fight for a top-six spot to qualify for the playoffs.

The men in Yellow have recently manifested their deadly potency in front of goal by finding the back of the net 20 times in 5 games. The likes of Bartolomew Ogbeche and Halicharan Narzary are finding their feet at the right time as the reigning champions look to add one more trophy to their cabinet.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold throughout the season. Adding to their inconsistency is their defensive vulnerability. The Marina Machans have already conceded 25 goals with eight more games to go. Experienced campaigners including Fallou Diagne, Julius Duker and Vafa Hakhamaneshi will be crucial to their chances on Thursday.

Hyderabad FC were comfortable 3-1 victors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium earlier this season. Despite Chennaiyin FC's best efforts by chopping the lead to one through Petar Sliskovic after Halicharan Narzary and Chinglensana Singh doubled the lead in the second half, Borja Herrera killed the game off in the 85th minute in what proved to be a forgettable night for the Chennaiyin FC faithful.

History might repeat itself today, but Marina Machans are more than capable of causing damage to the hosts. Despite Nasser El Khayati's absence, Chennaiyin FC have enough firepower to score goals.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL 2022-23 match details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date and time: 12th January, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC telecast details

The Indian Super League (ISL) contest between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will be telecast on the Star Sports channels from 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, January 12.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC streaming details

The live stream of Hyderabad FC versus Chennaiyin FC will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

