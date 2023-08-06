Hyderabad FC vs Delhi FC: When and where to watch 2023 Durand Cup clash? 

Hyderabad FC are gearing up to face the newly promoted I-League side Delhi FC in the Group E encounter of the 2023 Durand Cup. The match is scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, August 6.

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Delhi FC, Group E, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 6, 2.30 pm.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Hyderabad FC vs Delhi FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Hyderabad and Delhi will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 2:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 6.

Hyderabad FC vs Delhi FC: Live streaming details

The game between Hyderabad and Delhi can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 2.30 pm IST on Sunday, August 6.

Deccan Legion @DeccanLegion



#DurandCup #HyderabadFC #WeAreHFC 🖤 pic.twitter.com/cpvIQEdlm9 And just like that, the boys are back! A brand new season begins with the Durand Cup, against Delhi FC! Lots to look forward to!

Hyderabad FC and Delhi FC history

The Nizams finished second in the Indian Super League last season, just four points behind Mumbai City FC. They suffered a defeat in the semi-finals against the eventual champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Since then, the club has undergone significant changes, with head coach Manolo Marquez departing to join FC Goa, and key players such as Akash Mishra, Borja Herrera, Odei Onanindia, and Javier Siverio moving to rival ISL clubs.

In an effort to rebuild the team, Hyderabad appointed Conor Nestor as their new head coach. Despite signing some experienced foreign players, there are still issues in the squad that need to be addressed.

Furthermore, their preparations for the Durand Cup have been hampered, as they have had just one week of training. As a result, the senior players may not be fully ready, and the head coach might consider fielding some of the younger talent.

Meanwhile, their opponents Delhi FC are on the back of a highly successful I-League 2 season, where they secured promotion after a remarkable campaign. Delhi advanced to the final round in a dominant fashion, before finishing first in that round, which resulted in their participation in the I-League for the upcoming season.

Former Indian forward Balwant Singh was their top scorer last season, netting seven goals in the I-League 2. Delhi boast a team of quality players and are capable of causing an upset against Hyderabad.