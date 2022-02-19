Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 19th, 2022

Hyderabad FC will take on FC Goa in the 95th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday, 19th February, 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC have performed admirably this season and sit at the top of the table with 29 points in 16 games. They have won four of their last five matches and another win in this game would confirm their spot in the semi-finals. The Nizams are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC, courtesy of goals from Javier Siverio and Joao Victor.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are almost out of the race for the playoffs and anything less than a win in this game would officially rule them out. They currently find themselves ninth, with 18 points in 17 matches. In their previous match, the Gaurs suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan after failing to create chances despite having a 71% possession.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Nikhil Poojary, Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Dylan Fox, Anwar Ali; Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Saviour Gama; Jorge Ortiz

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, Match 95

Date and time: Saturday, 19th February 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Akash Mishra, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Joao Victor, Alberto Noguera, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jorge Ortiz, Javier Siverio

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche | Vice-captain: Jorge Ortiz.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Anwar Ali I, Brandon Fernandes, Aniket Jadhav, Princeton Rebello, Makan Chote, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu

Captain: Princeton Rebello | Vice-captain: Joel Chianese.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee