Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before the ISL 2023-24 clash

After the second phase of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 kicked off on Wednesday, the focus will quickly shift to second-placed FC Goa who will travel to Gachibowli to lock horns with struggling Hyderabad FC. For head coach Manolo Marquez, the trip will be emotional as he will return to face the club he once won the coveted ISL tile with.

The Gaurs have had a near-perfect start to their league campaign with a 12-game unbeaten streak. However, a setback in the Super Cup, where they were knocked out in the group stage itself, will inspire Marquez to push ahead. Currently, they have 24 points from 10 matches, with seven victories and three draws.

However, just ahead of the winter break and even during it, Goa were dealt with massive blows when Victor Rodriguez was ruled out for the season with an injury and so was Sandesh Jhingan during his time with the national team.

The two absentees have left a gaping hole in the squad. But the Gaurs have filled those spots to the best of their abilities. Nim Dorjee from Hyderabad was brought in to replace Jhingan, while East Bengal's Borja Herrera will take up the creative duty in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, the Nizams are in complete turmoil as their squad has been trimmed down to just 19 players. All the foreigners, excluding Joao Victor, have left the team over non-payment of salary.

On deadline day, key Indian players such as Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Dorjee, Hitesh Sharma, and Sahil Tavora also departed the club. But Marquez isn't ready to undermine the Hyderabad challenge. He said during the pre-match press conference:

"It won’t be an easy game. The main target is to get three points against Hyderabad FC. Hyderabad FC, without their foreign players, were winning against Mohun Bagan Super Giant with all the young players in the Kalinga Super Cup. I think their team will be competitive."

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head record

The two clubs have squared off in the ISL on eight occasions, with them sharing an equal record. But if we consider the recent form, Hyderabad have won their last three ISL matches against FC Goa.

Matches Played: 8

JFC wins: 3

NEUFC wins: 3

Draws: 2

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers this season

Hyderabad FC: Hitesh Sharma (1)

FC Goa: Noah Sadaoui (4)

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Gurmeet Singh (20), Arshdeep Singh (12)

Most shots: Noah Sadaoui (31), Joseph Knowles (19)

Most assists: Victor Rodriguez (3), Oswaldo Alanis (1)

Most interceptions: Sahil Tavora (13), Odei Onaindia (13)