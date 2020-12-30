Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

A thrilling match awaits us in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as Hyderabad FC are set to take on FC Goa. The final match of the year will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC are on a streak of two losses in their ISL 2020-21 campaign. After starting with a run of five unbeaten matches, the Nizams have been dealt a blow. Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will hope his side is able to recover from the minor slump and bounce back.

The defence has conceded four goals in their past two matches and will aim to improve. Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana have helmed the backline well in their seven matches in the ISL.

With a young midfield at his disposal, Roca continues to back the talented Indian players like Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir and Nikhil Poojary. Aridane Santana is the target man in attack for the Nizams.

FC Goa Preview

Head coach Juan Ferrando will hope that FC Goa are able to get some consistency in their ISL campaign. Over the course of eight matches, the Gaurs have won three, lost three and drawn two, garnering eleven points.

FC Goa have seen some of their players from the developmental squad like Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello and Alexander Jesuraj impress with their performances. Ferrando continues to back them with opportunities and the youngsters will aim to make the most of them.

Advertisement

Igor Angulo has been a key player in the FC Goa attack with his lethal scoring touch. The likes of Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza are crucial in the midfield.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Prediction

Hyderabad FC players during a match (Image Courtesy: ISL)

FC Goa and Hyderabad FC clashed on two occasions in the last season of the ISL. FC Goa won both the matches, scoring five goals and conceding just one. The biggest win for the Gaurs against the Nizams ended 4-1 in their favor.

Advertisement

Considering the recent form of both the teams, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. FC Goa have a stronger attacking core in their side and will have the advantage going into the clash.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1 - 2 FC Goa