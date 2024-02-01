Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

The Indian Super League returns to action, with the struggling Hyderabad FC poised to host the undefeated FC Goa at the G.M.C Balayogi Stadium on Thursday, February 1.

The Gaurs have enjoyed a stellar run in the ISL this season. However, following a remarkable 12-game unbeaten streak, they suffered a setback in the Super Cup, succumbing to a 3-2 defeat against Odisha FC.

Head coach Manolo Marquez would have been frustrated by their elimination from the Super Cup, but the team’s focus now shifts entirely to the ISL, where they will look to clinch the Shield.

However, the one-month break brought unfortunate news for the Gaurs, as Sandesh Jhingan sustained a season-ending injury while on international duty. Goa has signed Nim Dorjee as his replacement, while Borja Herrera has also arrived to fill the void left by Victor Rodriguez.

A win against Marquez’s former team would propel his side back to the summit of the standings, with the Gaurs also having a game in hand against the Kerala Blasters FC.

"It won’t be an easy game," Manolo Marquez said (via ISL official website). "The main target is to get three points against Hyderabad FC. Hyderabad FC, without their foreign players, were winning against Mohun Bagan Super Giant with all the young players in the Kalinga Super Cup. I think their team will be competitive."

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are in a huge turmoil, with financial difficulties and unpaid salaries plunging the club into crisis. Deadline-day departures of key players such as Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Dorjee, Hitesh Sharma, and Sahil Tavora, along with the exit of all foreign players except Joao Victor, have left the team on the edge of collapse.

Despite the struggles off the field, the club is displaying resilience on it, as evidenced in the Super Cup. Head coach Thangboi Singto and his bunch of talented youngsters have little to lose and will be determined to give it their all against FC Goa.

"I would like to take this as a big opportunity to do something for the club. Is it going to be easy? Definitely not. Of course, playing with a young squad, there will be glimpses of hope when the boys do well against big clubs. But we are going to try our best," said Singto during the pre-match press conference.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Telecast and Streaming Details

The ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Thursday, February 1 from 7:30 PM.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineup

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Sajad Parray, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makan Chote, Ramhlunchhunga, Aaren D’Silva.

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Jay Gupta, Carl McHugh, Rowllin Borges, Boris Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

FC Goa will enter this game as clear favorites, considering Hyderabad’s challenges both on and off the field. The Gaurs will look to assert their dominance from the first minute and exploit Hyderabad’s lack of experience.

While the Nawabs have been a tough side to break down, FC Goa’s firepower and squad depth suggest they should secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 0-3 FC Goa