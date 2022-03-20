Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Final match - March 20th, 2022

Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC will take on Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters FC in a blockbuster Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 final on Sunday.
Hyderabad FC will be playing their first ever final in India's top-tier league. The team comes into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 aggregate win against ATK Mohun Bagan in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters will be playing in their third ISL final, having lost on both occasions previously in 2014 and 2016. The team will be eyeing its first silverware after beating ISL Shield winners Jamshedpur FC with an aggregate scoreline of 2-1 in the semi-finals.
In terms of head-to-head, the two teams have evenly split their six meetings so far.
Predicted Playing XIs
Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (C), Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Vincy Barretto, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz
Match Details
Match: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Final
Date and time: Sunday, 20th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa
Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1
Prabhsukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bartholomew Ohbeche
Captain: Bartholomew Ohbeche | Vice-captain: Joao Victor
Fantasy Suggestion #2
Laxmikant Kattimani, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Adrian Luna, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Halicharan Narzary, Yasir Mohammad, Javier Siverio
Captain: Adrian Luna | Vice-captain: Sahal Abdul Samad