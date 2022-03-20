Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Final match - March 20th, 2022

Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC will take on Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters FC in a blockbuster Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 final on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC will be playing their first ever final in India's top-tier league. The team comes into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 aggregate win against ATK Mohun Bagan in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters will be playing in their third ISL final, having lost on both occasions previously in 2014 and 2016. The team will be eyeing its first silverware after beating ISL Shield winners Jamshedpur FC with an aggregate scoreline of 2-1 in the semi-finals.

In terms of head-to-head, the two teams have evenly split their six meetings so far.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (C), Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Vincy Barretto, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Final

Date and time: Sunday, 20th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Prabhsukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bartholomew Ohbeche

Captain: Bartholomew Ohbeche | Vice-captain: Joao Victor

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Laxmikant Kattimani, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Adrian Luna, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Halicharan Narzary, Yasir Mohammad, Javier Siverio

Captain: Adrian Luna | Vice-captain: Sahal Abdul Samad

