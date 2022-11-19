Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 19, 2022

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC lock horns in the penultimate match of Matchweek 7 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Saturday, November 19, at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad have proven impossible to beat so far this season, and have put up some really dominating defensive performances. That was on show in their last outing where they beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters' upturn in form continued with a 3-1 win over FC Goa. A complete team effort, including goals from Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, sealed the two points for the Blasters, with Rahul KP also putting in a solid shift up front.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, and Muheet Shabir Khan.

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, and Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, and MS Sreekuttan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Javier Siverio.

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Rahul KP.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: November 19, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Considering the form the two sides are in coming into this game and the attacking quality they possess, we should have a goal-fest. Hyderabad's defense has been difficult to breach, but they did start their season with a 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC.

On the other hand, it's hard to keep a team like Kerala quiet for too long, and once they concede, you'd expect the defending champions to cut loose and the game to open up.

As a result, I've gone heavy on the midfield and the forwards in both suggestions, having only a back three. Joao Victor, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, and Adrian Luna are the only four players common to both sides, courtesy of their high ownership rates. Sahal Abdul Samad and Halicharan Narzary are high-value picks who I can't accommodate on the same team.

Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi are some of the best captaincy picks for this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Mario Leskovic, Adrian Luna, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Mohammad Yasir, Rahul KP, and Javier Siverio.

Captain: Ivan Kaliuzhnyi | Vice-Captain: Mohammad Yasir.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmikant Kattimani, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Joao Victor, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-Captain: Rahul KP.

