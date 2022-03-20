Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know | ISL Finals 2021-22

A tempestuous blend of entertainment and football awaits for a special night out. Hyderabad FC will meet Kerala Blasters FC in the final of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday.

The Tuskers got the better of Jamshedpur FC in the semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate victory. The Kochi-based side are in their third Hero ISL Final and are no strangers to the big stage. Ivan Vukomanovic will push his team to focus on the summit battle against the Nizams, with a fearsome squad behind him.

The Manuel Marquez-led side advanced to the final after a 3-2 aggregate victory over last season's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan. Hyderabad FC have been a force to be reckoned with this season and are in the final for the first time. They played attractive football and took apart every opponent that stood in their way.

Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in their past nine games at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The Nizams have been formidable in recent games and will want to overcome the Blasters challenge to claim the championship.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

The final will feature a showdown between two of this season's heavyweights. Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC have won three games apiece in the six matches between the two clubs. There have been no draws.

Both teams have won one match so far this season. In their first match in January, Kerala Blasters FC triumphed over Hyderabad. In their second league clash, Hyderabad FC came out on top.

Total matches: 6

Kerala Blasters wins: 3

Hyderabad FC wins: 3

Draws: 0

Top scorers in the current season

Hyderabad FC - Bartholomew Ogbeche (18 goals from 19 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC - Alvaro Vazquez (8 goals in 21 matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (3 clean sheets in 20 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC - Prabhsukhan Gill (6 clean sheets in 19 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) - 58, Prabhsukhan Gill (KBFC) - 42,

Most Passes: Adrian Luna (KBFC) - 885, Marko Lescovic (KBFC) - 830, Joao Victor (HFC) - 782, Chinglensana Singh - 765.

Most Interceptions: Jeakson Singh (KBFC) - 37, Akash Mishra - 53 (HFC).

Most Tackles: Adrian Luna (KBFC) - 96, Akash Mishra (HFC) - 92.

