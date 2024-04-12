Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Looking to finish their season on a positive note, Hyderabad FC are set to host Kerala Blasters FC at the G.M.C. Gachibowli Stadium on Friday, April 12.

It has been a forgettable season for Hyderabad FC, with off-field issues taking center stage. They have only managed to secure one victory in this campaign, but there have been several positives, notably the performances of numerous young Indian talents.

Following their impressive 1-0 victory in Chennai, the Nawabs suffered consecutive 3-0 and 4-0 defeats to Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, respectively.

Hyderabad FC may become the only team in ISL history not to win a home game, but head coach Thangboi Singto believes it has been a significant learning curve for this young team, as they have displayed character and resilience.

"I would say definitely as a club, when you start a season you definitely want to progress further as much as you can. But this year I think we had a lot of challenges and it was a test of great character, a test of a team. So for me personally, I think we learned a lot of things. I’ve learned (too), hopefully, we can take it forward," he said in the pre-match press conference.

For Kerala Blasters FC, the journey has been all downhill since the turn of the year. With seven defeats in nine games, it’s a record Ivan Vukomanovic would rather not see, but they still managed to qualify for the playoffs. Kerala will be hoping to secure a win and carry that momentum into the eliminator game.

Injuries have posed a significant problem for the Blasters, and it is expected that Vukomanovic will prioritize protecting his players for the crucial game scheduled to take place on either April 19 or 20. But the Serbian coach believes that his team is certainly motivated to finish the league campaign on a high note and secure their fifth place in the standings.

We want to approach the game with a smile, with good motivation with the big enthusiasm that you want to close down this chapter on a positive note. I hope that the players will be motivated because playing in the playoffs is something special," he noted in the pre-match presser.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 10

HFC wins: 4

KBFC wins: 5

Draws: 1

Result in the reverse fixture: Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers in the 2023-24 ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Joao Victor, Makan Chote, Ramhlunchhunga, Sajad Parray (1)

Kerala Blasters FC: Dimitrios Diamantakos (13)

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (25), Sachin Suresh (34)

Most assists: Mark Zothanpuia (1), Adrian Luna (4)

Most shots per 90: Makan Chote (2.7), Dimitrios Diamantakos (2.9)

Most clearances: Mohamed Rafi (64), Milos Drincic (71)