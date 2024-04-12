Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: HFC vs KBFC Dream11 team prediction, fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - April 12, 2024

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in an intense ISL 2023-24 clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 12.

Kerala Blasters FC, having already booked their place in the playoffs, will play with a sense of assurance but also a desire to maintain their momentum. Despite a few hiccups in recent matches, the Blasters remain a formidable opponent with the potential to cause trouble for any team.

With the luxury of playoff qualification, the Yellow Army may experiment with their lineup while aiming to fine-tune their strategy for the knockout stage.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have endured a challenging campaign, languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win to their name. They will be playing for pride and redemption, looking to end their season on a positive note.

With a squad comprising several promising youngsters, the Nizams will be eager to showcase their potential and leave a lasting impression in their final fixture at home.

Match Details: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2023-24

Date & Time: April 12, 2024 - 7.30 PM

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni

Defenders: Sajad Hussain, Tamang, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammad Rafi.

Midfielders: Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo.

Forwards: Makan Chothe

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Probable playing 11

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Hussain Parray Sajad, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Abhijit Pa, Abdul Rabeeh, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Makan Winkle Chote

Kerala Blasters FC: Karanjit Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Hormipan Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Daisuke Sakai, Fedor Cernych, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Dream 11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

#Fantasy Suggestion 1: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Pritam Kotal, Hussain Parray Sajad, Alex Saji, Hormipan Ruivah, Jeakson Singh, Milos Drincic, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Rahul KP (Vice-captain), Fedor Cernych, Dimitrios Diamantakos (Captain)

#Fantasy Suggestion 2: Karanjit Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Alex Saji, Hussain Parray Sajad, Milos Drincic, Jeakson Singh (Captain), Abdul Rabeeh, Daisuke Sakai (Vice-captain), Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Lalchhanhima Sailo.