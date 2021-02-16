Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will win today's match?

Hyderabad FC aim to re-enter the top-four with a win as they host Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Tuesday.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC have slipped to the 5th spot on the ISL standings and have garnered 24 points from 17 games. The Nizams have struggled to win regularly and have given up a favorable position on the table with a few draws. They have won just once in their last seven ISL fixtures.

🤔 Ever wondered how we add a bit of fun to our training?



📽️ Presenting to you #GetPhab 'Fun Moments' from our training session ahead of #HFCKBFC.#FitnessMadeFun #PhabFunMoments #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/FqifObRp1N — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) February 15, 2021

Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC have been the most improved side in the league when compared to their previous season. They have a young and energized Indian roster, which has impressed so far. The likes of Akash Mishra, Mohammad Yasir, Asish Rai, Liston Colaco, and Hitesh Sharma have earned praise from fans and media alike.

Marquez is one of the most tactically sound coaches in the ISL and will hope to seal a top-four spot by winning the remaining three fixtures. Hyderabad FC eked out a single point in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with SC East Bengal in their previous fixture. NorthEast United FC and FC Goa are also competing with the Nizams for the remaining two places in the league.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters FC drew 2-2 with Odisha FC in their previous ISL fixture. (Image: ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC are 10th in the ISL standings and are vying for a respectable finish to what has been a rather dismal campaign. The Blasters may still mathematically be in contention for a top-four finish, but the team's form would suggest otherwise.

They have conceded the second-most number of goals (29) so far this season. The defensive department has struggled to keep pace with the opposition strikers and has never looked settled at the back.

Readying our artillery for #HFCKBFC 💪🏼#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/1hX8Jc6Qwl — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 15, 2021

Facundo Pereyra has started training with the team and is expected to be available for the club's last two ISL fixtures. Nishu Kumar has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury concerns.

Kerala Blasters FC come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Odisha FC. The Blasters had 29 shots in the match but managed to score only twice, which shows their lack of finishing ability.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC have a sloppy defensive back-four and will be vulnerable against a quick Hyderabad FC attacking front. The Nizams will go all guns blazing to seal a top-four finish. Kibu Vicuna's side is expected to face a tough challenge from a confident and balanced Hyderabad FC squad.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters FC