Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will face off in Match No. 96 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Hyderabad FC came from behind to register a 1-1 draw with SC East Bengal in their last ISL clash. Bright Enobakhare gave the Red and Golds the lead before Aridane Santana equalized in the additional minute of the second half. Mohammed Yasir was given the marching orders for a rash tackle in the dying minutes of the game.

Hyderabad FC have scored five goals in their last five matches and conceded thrice. But they have registered only one win during that period, which came against a lackluster Chennaiyin FC unit.

Kerala Blasters head into this fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw with Odisha FC. Diego Mauricio put Odisha FC ahead at the stroke of half-time. Jordan Murray (52') and Gary Hooper (68') scored in quick succession to put Kerala Blasters in the lead.

But the Blasters once again conceded points from a winning position as Mauricio completed his brace in the 74th minute to restore parity for Odisha FC.

Kerala Blasters have just 16 points from 17 games. They need to win all their remaining matches and hope that other results go in their favor to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other only on three occasions. Kerala Blasters have emerged as winners twice while the Nizams have won once.

Top scorers from the current season

Hyderabad FC - Aridane Santana (8)

Kerala Blasters - Jordan Murray (7)

Clean sheets from the current season

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (4)

Kerala Blasters - Albino Gomes (3)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Laxmikant Kattimani - 22 (HFC), Albino Gomes - 54 (KBFC)

Most Passes: Akash Mishra - 745 (HFC), Vicente Gomez - 801 (KBFC)

Most Interceptions: Asish Rai - 48 (HFC), Vicente Gomez - 22 (KBFC)

Most Tackles: Akash Mishra - 71 (HFC), Rahul KP - 69 (KBFC)

Most Touches: Akash Mishra - 1102 (HFC), Vicente Gomez - 972 (KBFC)

Most Assists: Liston Colaco - 3 (HFC), Gary Hooper - 4 (KBFC)

Most Shots: Aridane Santana - 47 (HFC), Jordan Murray - 46 (KBFC)