Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters prediction, preview, team news, and more | ISL 2020-21

In a battle between two south Indian teams in the league, Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will face off in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Hyderabad FC have 24 points from 17 matches in their bag, the same as fourth-placed FC Goa. However, they occupy one spot below them in the points table due to a poor head-to-head record.

Kerala Blasters have 16 points from 17 matches and are the only one among the two teams in the league to have a point to match ratio of less than one. They occupy the tenth position in the points table.

Kerala Blasters beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 the last time the two sides met, courtesy of goals from Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other only thrice in the past, with Kerala Blasters emerging as winners on two occasions. Hyderabad FC won the first meeting between them this season.

Hyderabad FC win: 1

Kerala Blasters win: 2

Draw: 0

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters team news

Mohammed Yasir (L) will miss Hyderabad FC's match against Kerala Blasters (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC will take the field in the absence of Mohammed Yasir. He was shown a direct red card in their previous match against SC East Bengal for a raised foot on Wahengbam Angousana.

Kerala Blasters' Nishu Kumar has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following a knee injury he sustained in the training session. But the Yellow Army should be delighted with the return of Facundo Pereyra.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XIs

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Lluis Sastre, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI (4-4-2): Albino Gomes, Denechandra Meitei, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters prediction

Hyderabad FC have won just one of their last seven games.

Kerala Blasters have a similar record. They have also been guilty of throwing away their lead multiple times this season.

Therefore, we predict the two teams will play out a draw.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters