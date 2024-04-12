Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Preview, probable lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Before setting off on their playoff journey, Kerala Blasters will travel to the Gachibowli Stadium for their final match of the ISL 2023-24 league stage against bottom-placed Hyderabad FC on Friday.

The Blasters are knockout-bound but have some rectifying to be done after an abysmal record in the second half of the season. Since returning from the winter break, the Ivan Vukomanovic-coached outfit have lost seven out of their nine fixtures. The victory against FC Goa was the only positive result during this period.

Irrespective of their form chart, Kerala are still in playoffs, standing fifth on the points table with 30 points. Three points on Friday will solidify their position, otherwise, Chennaiyin will pose the threat of pushing them to the sixth spot.

Meanwhile, crestfallen Hyderabad have been the easy target for every other club throughout the ISL season. With crucial players departing mid-season due to the club's inability to pay their wages, coach Thangboi Singto has been left with a below-par squad. They have secured just a single victory in their 21 outings but will be hoping to double the number on the final matchday.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Match details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24, Gameweek 22.

Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

Date: Friday, April 12, at 7.30 pm IST.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Probable lineups

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sajad Hussain Parray, Alex Saji, Joao Victor, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Makan Winkle Chote, Abdul Rabeeh, and Joseph Sunny.

Kerala Blasters: Lara Sharma (GK), Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Rahul KP, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Nihal Sudheesh, and Ishan Pandita.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Prediction

Hyderabad and Kerala enter the fixture on the back of a string of abject performances, with identical records in the second half of the season. However, their position on the points table is contrasting and so is the quality at their disposal. Likes of Daisuke Sakai, Nihal Sudheesh, and Ishan Pandita are well capable of dismantling the Nizams' defense on their day.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-3 Kerala Blasters

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Friday, April 12, from 7.30 pm IST.