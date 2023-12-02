Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Preview, team news, predicted lineups and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

After a month-long hiatus, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will shift their focus to the Indian Super League (ISL) as they will travel to Bhubaneswar to lock horns against Hyderabad FC on Saturday, December 2.

After their nearly-perfect run across competitions at the start of the season, the Mariners suffered two consecutive defeats in the AFC Cup. First, they were left humbled by Bangladeshi heavyweights Bashundhara Kings, and then Odisha FC handed them a 2-5 defeat. Given their star-studded starting lineup and incredible bench strength, the pitiful result hasn't been easy to swallow for both fans and staff.

But Juan Ferrando is ready to look past the result and turn their attention to the upcoming clash against the bottom-placed club. The Spaniard underlined during the pre-match press conference:

“We are professionals. Our way is to look forward, work, and get the next three points. We are very disappointed and upset, but I think the most important thing for us at this moment is to play well against Hyderabad FC and get the victory.”

Meanwhile, the Nizams are yet to win a single match this season and have only accumulated four points from seven matches. Although Thangboi Singto's men have displayed fluid football on occasions, their problem has been the lack of composure in the final third.

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Match details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Timings: 8.00 pm IST on Saturday, December 2.

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Predicted Lineups

HFC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Sahil Tavora, Petteri Pennanen, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh. Mohd Yasir, Joseph Knowles, Jonathan Moya.

MBSG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Hugo Boumous, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Shal Abdul Samad, Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku.

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Prediction

For Hyderabad FC, the clash against Mohun Bagan SG will be an uphill challenge. The Nizams have lacked clinicality in attack, scoring only four goals while conceding eight. Meanwhile, the Mariners have scored 10 goals and conceded only four.

Thangboi Singto's men will need to improve their defense and attack if they are to avoid another defeat.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-3 Mohun Bagan SG