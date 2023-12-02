Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

Aiming for their fifth consecutive win in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mohun Bagan Super Giants are gearing up to face Hyderabad FC at the G.M.C Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Unlike Mohun Bagan, who have had a fantastic start in the ISL, Hyderabad FC have struggled to replicate their former glory and are currently placed bottom of the table with just three points to their name. They have no victories in seven games and have scored the fewest goals in the league.

The primary issue for the Nizmas lies in their effectiveness in the final third, as they have consistently failed to convert the chances they create. But despite the anticipated difficulty in facing the ISL champions, they will aspire to kickstart their campaign, particularly in front of their home supporters.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, head coach Thangboi Singto expressed confidence in his team, emphasizing that this could be the right moment to play against Bagan, who are coming off significant defeats in the AFC Cup.

"We are still very positive in the sense that whatever we have to do as a team, staff, and coaches, we are doing that. The only thing is about the result, but in terms of hard work and performances, everything is on what we expect. Speaking about Mohun Bagan, I think it is a team of stars, but I watched their match against Odisha FC, and I think it’s a good time to play them."

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giants find themselves in remarkable domestic form, standing as the sole team with a perfect record in the league. A victory in Hyderabad would take them above Odisha FC and into third place in the standings.

Nevertheless, their performances in the previous month, notably in the AFC Cup, have been lackluster, marked by consecutive losses in the competition. Their 5-2 defeat to Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium resulted in their elimination from the tournament.

Head coach Juan Ferrando is certainly under immense pressure to deliver but emphasized the need for his squad to move past the disappointment of the AFC Cup and shift their focus to the upcoming game.

"I think it’s not an easy match. Everybody knows about the championship, and don’t forget to play away; it’s difficult. When we played against Jamshedpur FC, we had a lot of problems, and when we play against Hyderabad FC, it will be the same. The most important thing for me is to control our details and our plan, and I hope to get the three points, " Ferrando said.

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Date & Time: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 8pm IST.

Venue: G.M.C Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8pm IST onwards on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Live streaming details

The match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan SG can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.