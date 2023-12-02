Hyderabad FC takes on the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Matchweek 8 of the Hero Indian Super League 2023/24 on Saturday, December 2, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC returns to ISL action after more than a month, and despite playing only four matches, they're fourth in the points table after winning all four of those games. Their last outing was a 3-2 victory against Jamshedpur FC, and the side will want to keep the 100% record up against a struggling Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC has just not going at all this season and is placed at the bottom of the table, with only three points in seven matches. Their last outing was a 1-0 defeat away against the Kerala Blasters.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sajad Hussain, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo.

Forwards: Felipe Amorim, Jonathan Moya, Makan Chote, Aaren D'Silva.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rafeeh, Mohammad Yasir, Petteri Pennanen/Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Joseph Knowles, and Jonathan Moya.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhashish Bose, Brendon Hamill, Hector Yuste, Asish Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Armando Sadiku, and Jason Cummings.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Date: December 2, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

There's no doubt that MBSG is the favorite to win this match but the re-classification of Liston Colaco, Armando Sadiku, and Jason Cummings as midfielders instead of forwards makes the Dream11 selection pretty interesting this week.

Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos, two players who led MBSG's charge in the league, were nowhere to be seen in their two AFC Cup games. If they return to the starting XI, they will be the first-choice FWD picks. However, if they don't (which is likely), Jonathan Moya looks like the only Forward who'll start the match.

That means Moya, alongside Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Subhashish Bose, become must-haves. The choice of midfielder between Armando Sadiku and Hugo Boumous is crucial as well.

Captaincy-wise, it's better to back the Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielders or defenders in this one.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmeet Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Subhashish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Jason Cummings, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Joe Knowles, and Jonathan Moya.

Captain: Jason Cummings. Vice-Captain: Liston Colaco.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Chinglensana Singh, Subhashish Bose, Nikhil Poojary, Hector Yuste, Armando Sadiku, Jason Cummings, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Mohammad Yasir, and Jonathan Moya.

Captain: Sahal Abdul Samad. Vice-Captain: Liston Colaco.