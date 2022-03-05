Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 5th, 2022

Hyderabad FC will take on Mumbai City FC in the 108th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday, March 5, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Hyderabad were the first team to make it to the playoffs. They are in third spot in the points table with 35 points in 19 games, and will hope to end in the top two with a win in this match. The Nizams' three-game winning streak came to an end when they suffered a 3-0 defeat against table-toppers Jamshedpur FC in their previous fixture.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC will be crestfallen with a defeat in their previous fixture. They were beaten 3-1 by Kerala Blasters, with Mauricio scoring the solitary goal for them.

The Islanders are now fifth in the points table, two points short of the Blasters, with 31 points in 19 games. They have to win this clash against Hyderabad and hope for Kerala to lose their last game to qualify for the semi-Finals.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, Hyderabad FC came out on top with a 3-1 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Aniket Jadhav, Khassa Camara, Yasir Mohammad, Abdul Anjukandan, Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese.

Mumbai City FC

Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Dessai, Vikram Pratab Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, Match 108.

Date and time: Saturday, March 5, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Mourtada Fall, Akash Mishra, Juanan, Mehtab Singh, Joao Victor, Cassio Gabriel, Nikhil Poojary, Bradden Inman, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio.

Captain: Javier Siverio | Vice-captain: Joao Victor.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mohammad Nawaz, Chinglensana Singh, Ashish Rai, Mandar Rao Dessai, Aniket Jadhav, Souvik Chakrabarti, Lalengmawia, Mohammad Yasir, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche | Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio.

