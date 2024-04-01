Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Preview, probable lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Languishing in the bottom spot, Hyderabad FC are beaten but not yet battered as they highlighted with their maiden victory of the ISL 2023-24 season before the international break. They welcome Mumbai City FC, placed at the contrasting end of the league table, next at the Gachibowli Stadium on Monday, April 1.

The Nizams delivered a spirited performance against Chennaiyin FC to walk away with a 1-0 victory. However, the league leaders will pose a different magnitude of threat altogether. The Islanders have accumulated 41 points from 19 games and lead the standings, but they can't afford any slip-ups with Mohun Bagan SG breathing right down their necks.

Since the league resumed from the mid-season break in January, they have won all of their last four away games, scoring nine times and conceding only twice in the process.

“We’ve had good training sessions behind us to prepare for the game against Hyderabad. I don’t think there needs to be too much motivation for the boys. They’ve been here before, they’ve done it before, and they know what they’re doing,” Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, the Thingboi Singto-coached outfit broke their undesired 20-game-long winless streak in their previous outing. Their off-field troubles haven't eased out but their on-field confidence has grown by leaps and bounds.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

Date: Monday, April 1, at 7.30 pm IST.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Probable lineups

Hyderabad: Laxmikant Kattimani; Hussain Parray Sajad, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Abhijit Pa, Abdul Rabeeh, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, and Makan Winkle Chote.

Mumbai City: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Akash Mishra,Iker Guarrotxena, Alberto Noguera, Jayesh Rane, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

The Nizams have shown great heart in a couple of their past performances. Their victory against Chennaiyin is a testament to the fact that Thangboi Singto's men can cause upsets on demand. But the overwhelming quality of Mumbai City could have the final say on Monday night.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Monday, April 1, from 7.30 pm IST.