Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

NorthEast United FC will aim to reclaim their spot in the top six when they face Hyderabad FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium on Monday, March 4.

Having finished at the bottom of the pile last season, NorthEast United have experienced a turnaround this time. But Hyderabad FC’s financial troubles have led them to a similar fate as they currently sit at the bottom of the table with no wins.

It has been a forgettable season for the Nawabs, who, following success under Manolo Marquez, have plummeted due to the departure of several key players. Nevertheless, there are some bright spots as several youngsters have stepped up and showcased their potential throughout the season.

Head coach Thangboi Singto expressed admiration for the Highlanders but anticipates that they will be eager to assert themselves on home turf.

“We had four, five days to prepare against NorthEast United FC, which is good for us in terms of the players. It’s a fresh start against NorthEast United, with the younger boys. But it’s our home match and we have to win and that’s our approach," he said in the pre-match press conference.

On the flip side, NorthEast United are contending for the coveted sixth and final playoff spot with five other teams. They currently sit in eighth place, but they are only two points behind sixth-placed Bengaluru FC and also have two games in hand.

The Highlanders have shown tremendous form since the beginning of the year, having suffered only one defeat in their last four games. Additionally, new signing Tomi Juric has made an immediate impact, scoring five goals in four games, which has provided them a huge boost.

"Hyderabad, for me, is a very dangerous game. This game must be taken as a final because it’s a good team. They play good football, very fast football. We need to play as per the game plan we have, believe in ourselves, be hungry, and that’s the most important," Juan Pedro Benali explained during the pre-match press conference.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 9

HFC wins: 6

NEUFC wins: 1

Draws: 2

Result in the reverse fixture: NorthEast United FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2023-24 season

Hyderabad FC: Ramhlunchhunga (1 goal in 11 matches)

NorthEast United FC: Tomi Juric (5 goals in 4 games)

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (9), Mirshad Michu (41)

Most assists: Mark Zothanpuia (1), Nestor Albiach (3)

Most shots per 90: Ramhlunchhunga (2.8), Nestor Albiach (2.9)

Most clearances: Mohammed Rafi (37), Miguel Zabaco (54)