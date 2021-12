Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 13th, 2021

Match 28 of the Indian Super League will see Hyderabad FC take on NorthEast United FC.

Hyderabad FC have won two, drawn one and lost one of their four games so far, while their opponents, NorthEast United FC haven’t yet found their spark this season having won just one and drawn one while losing three games.

In terms of team news, Mohammad Yasir is out of the clash while Halicharan Narzary and Souvik Chakraborty are uncertain and might feature off the bench if fit.

As for NorthEast United, Federico Gallego has been ruled out of the season and the club is yet to finalize his replacement.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh, Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Aniket Jadhav, Joao Victor, Rohit Danu, Edu Garcia, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

NorthEast United

S.Roy, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Hernan Santana, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Sehnaj Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Deshorn Brown, Suhair VP

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date & Time: December 13, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Hernan Santana, Joao Victor, Suhair VP, Khassa Camara, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Deshorn Brown

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-captain: Hernan Santana.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

S.Roy, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Gurjinder Kumar, Rohit Danu, Edu Garcia, Nikhil Poojary, Sehnaj Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela

Captain: Mathias Coureur. Vice-captain: Edu Garcia.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar