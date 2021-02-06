Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Match 86 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Hyderabad FC face NorthEast United FC on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC are currently ahead of NorthEast United FC on the points table, but only on goal difference. Both sides have managed to pick up 22 points from 15 outings.

The two teams are battling it hard with FC Goa for a third-place finish, with the Gaurs also accumulating 22 points from 15 matches. Both Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC are in the midst of unbeaten runs. While the former are unbeaten in their last seven outings, the Highlanders have not tasted defeat in five matches.

Incidentally, the last game which North East United FC lost was against Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in the corresponding fixture on 8th January.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head results

On Sunday, the two sides will face each other for the fourth time in the ISL. Hyderabad FC have won their previous two encounters against NorthEast United FC, who have defeated the Nizams just once.

Top goalscorers in the current ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (7)

North East United FC: Federico Gallego (4)

Clean sheets in the current ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (3)

North East United FC: Gurmeet Singh (2)

More stats and numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (17) & North East United FC: Gurmeet Singh (16)

Most Passes

Hyderabad FC: Ashish Rai (645) & North East United FC: Khassa Camara (476)

Most Touches

Hyderabad FC: Ashish Rai (980) & North East United FC: Khassa Camara (648)

Most Tackles

Hyderabad FC: Ashish Rai (63) & North East United FC: Lalengmawia (74)

Most Interceptions

Hyderabad FC: Ashish Rai (44) & North East United FC: Khassa Camara (36)

Most Shots

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (41) & North East United FC: Luis Machado (35)