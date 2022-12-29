Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Hyderabad FC, in an attempt to vault to the Indian Super League (ISL) standings, will take on NorthEast United FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 29.

The Highlanders, in their most recent outing, scripted their first victory of the season against an injury-plagued ATK Mohun Bagan side.

New head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has managed to rejuvenate the squad and NorthEast United FC now have their first points on the boards. However, against an in-form Hyderabad FC side, it will be a whole different challenge for the bottom-placed team.

Hyderabad FC



Let's finish this memorable year with a strong performance at home, boys



For one last time in 2022, it's Matchday! Let's finish this memorable year with a strong performance at home, boys

The Nizams are currently second in the standings but will have the opportunity to jump above league leaders Mumbai City FC with a victory tonight. Last week, Hyderabad FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bengaluru FC with Bartholomew Ogbeche ending his goal drought with a brace. Manolo Marquez will be hoping for the star forward to continue his goalscoring streak.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Hyderabad FC secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory over NorthEast United FC.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

Both sides have met seven times in the ISL previously, with the Nizams having emerged victorious on five occasions. The Highlanders, on the other hand, have a solitary win, while only one fixture has ended in a draw.

Matches played: 7

HFC wins: 5

NEUFC wins: 1

Draws: 1

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

HFC: Mohammed Yasir (3), Bartholomew Ogbeche (3).

NEUFC: Wilmar Jordan (3), Rochharzela (2).

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani (4), Gurmeet Singh (2), Anuj Kumar (1).

NEUFC: Mirshad Michu (1).

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattima (14), Mirshad Michu (32).

Most passes: Chinglensana Singh (406), Michael Jakobsen (312).

Most tackles: Akash Mishra (17), Gaurav Bora (13).

Most touches: Nikhil Poojary (677), Jon Gaztanaga (512).

