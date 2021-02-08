Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC played out a 0-0 draw in the 86th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. NorthEast United FC had the better chances to score, but both sides failed to be good enough in the final third and take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Right after the kick-off at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was put under pressure by Aridane Santana, who pressed him, resulting in a hasty clearance. However, Hyderabad FC soon started keeping possession before Asish Rai came up with a shot on target. But the ball wasn’t struck fiercely to trouble the experienced Subhasish. Halicharan Narzary then whipped in a nice cross into the middle, but there was no Hyderabad FC player to take advantage of the chance.

NorthEast United FC got a free-kick in a decent position, but Federico Gallego's shot went way over the crossbar. Hyderabad FC's Lluis Sastre then set-up Mohammad Yasir for a shot, but the young midfielder's effort was off target. A few minutes later, Portuguese winger Luis Machado did superbly on the byline before crossing into the middle, but Lalengmawia’s header wasn’t powerful enough to beat Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

FT’ | A 0-0 Stalemate at the Tilak Maidan as the Highlanders go 4th in the League Table! 💪🏻#HFCNEU #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/94PrbEEuou — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 7, 2021

After the cooling break, centre-back Benjamin Lambot had a neat exchange with Ninthoinganba Meetei, but the former's cross only struck the side netting. The Highlanders had a penalty appeal in the 40th minute when Luis Machado was fouled inside the six-yard box, but the linesman’s flag went up as Benjamin Lambot had strayed offside. The chance came their way after Gallego chipped a free-kick to Lambot, but the ball diverted off the Belgian into the penalty area. The battle between Ninthoi Meetei and Akash Mishra was intense, with the Hyderabad FC left-back winning most of the duels.

However, Ninthoi did have his moment when he raced past both Akash and Narzary before releasing a cross, which was cleared. Hyderabad FC then got a massive chance to open the scoring in the 55th minute, but Akash scuffed his shot after racing behind the NorthEast United FC's backline. Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca brought on Liston Colaco in the 63rd minute, but the forward couldn’t trouble the opposition defenders.

In a game that saw very few chances, Lambot was guilty of misdirecting his header from Gallego’s free-kick. Liston came alive suddenly in the 90th minute when he cut in and took a shot from distance and forced a save out of Subhasish. Hyderabad FC right-back Asish Rai delivered a decent cross to Aridane, but the Spaniard couldn’t generate enough power from the edge of the box. With just a few seconds remaining, Gallego tried to produce a through ball for Luis Machado. But Kattimani came racing out of his line to collect the ball. In the end, both sides had to settle for a disappointing draw.

Who was the Hero of the Match?

Lalengmawia ensured that Hyderabad FC couldn't freely pass the ball in between the lines. Courtesy: ISL

One of the most consistent young midfielders in the country, Lalengmawia bagged the Hero of the Match award for a pretty clinical performance in the centre of the park. The 20-year-old has tended to up his game whenever the influential Khassa Camara has been absent, and the same was seen against Hyderabad FC.

Another solid showing at the center of the park sees Apuia Ralte take home the Hero of the Match Award! 💪🏻#HFCNEU #StrongerAsOneapuia pic.twitter.com/aMeMTBzzoA — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 7, 2021

Lalengmawia took a pretty defensive role to ease the responsibility on Fanai Lalrempuia, who was just returning from an injury. Lalengmawia registered an impressive passing accuracy of 87.5%, while also contributing with two interceptions and one tackle. If Lalengmawia had generated more power on a headed attempt in the first-half, his side could have easily taken all three points against Hyderabad FC.