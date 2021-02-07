Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - who will win today's match?

Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will battle it out in a crucial match for a place in the top four of the Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be played at Tilak Maidan, Goa.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC debuted in the ISL last season in underwhelming fashion. They had a torrid season, finishing at the bottom of the table. However, the team looks completely different now, one which can challenge for the ISL title. This success should largely be credited to Manolo Marquez who groomed and transformed his players.

However, the work is not yet over. FC Goa, Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC all have 22 points from 15 matches. Every point is crucial for the Nizams and they cannot afford to drop any more at this stage.

Young Indian players like Hitesh Sharma, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai and Liston Colaco to name a few, have been very impressive. If the team remains consistent, a maiden playoffs berth wouldn't be too far.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC were flying high during the initial stages of the ISL this season. It wasn't long before their campaign started to derail, though. Halfway through the season, head coach Gerard Nus was sacked and Khalid Jamil was appointed as the interim head coach.

NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in their last five matches (Courtesy-ISL)

The appointment of Jamil has been a blessing in disguise. The Highlanders notched up three straight wins as soon as Jamil took charge of proceedings. They defeated teams like ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC and reignited their season. Level on points with Hyderabad FC and FC Goa, NorthEast United FC will be determined to make it to the playoffs for only the second time in seven years.

Foreigners like Federico Gallego, Luis Machado and Benjamin Lambot have been instrumental for NorthEast United FC this season. They will look to extend their five-match unbeaten streak and overcome the upcoming challenges.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

The last time these two teams met, Hyderabad FC defeated NorthEast United FC 4-2. Liston Colaco scored a brace and gave the Nizams three crucial points. Both teams have improved from that meeting, and it will be a cracker of a match when they play again.

Halicharan Narzary will be doubtful for Hyderabad while Ashutosh Mehta and Khassa Camara will be out due to suspension. NorthEast United will be on the backfoot as they will be missing two key players.

Khalid Jamil's men will look to continue their rich vein of form. Hyderabad FC might find it difficult to contain their opponents who are high on confidence. For this reason, we predict a win in favour of NorthEast United FC.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC