Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 17th, 2023

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in Match 20 of the Hero Super Cup 2023 at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala on Monday (April 17).

Odisha FC are atop the points table with four points from a couple of games, while Hyderabad FC also have the same number of points from as many games as their opponents.

Odisha FC drew their first game against East Bengal FC 1-1 and defeated Aizawl FC 3-0 in their second encounter. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, defeated Aizawl FC 2-1 in their season opener and drew their second game 3-3 against East Bengal FC.

It's a must-win game for both teams as they look to book a berth in the semi-finals of the 2023 Super Cup. Fans can look forward to an exciting contest between the two clubs.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, Group B

Date & Time: Monday, April 17, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Manoj Mohammad, Reagan Singh, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Mohammed Rafi.

Midfielders: Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh.

Attackers: Aaren D’Silva, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Javi Siverio.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, and Lalthuammawia Ralte.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar, and Lalruatthara.

Midfielders: Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Ralte, Soosai Raj, and Aniket Jadhav.

Predicted Starting XI

Hyderabad FC

Anuj Kumar, Reagan Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Abdul Rabeeh, Aaren D’Silva, Joel Chianese.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gahlot, Victor Rodriguez, Saul Crespo, Princeton Rebello, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio.

HFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Sahil Panwar, Narender Gahlot, Saul Crespo, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Diego Mauricio, Borja Herrera.

Captain: Nandha Kumar Sekar | Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Thoiba Singh, Carlos Javier, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Sahil Tavora, Aniket Jadhav, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javier Siverio.

Captain: Carlos Javier | Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar

