The Indian Super League (ISL) has got off to a rousing start with ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC securing wins over Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC respectively. The entire tournament will be held in the state of Goa with Tilak Maidan, GMC Stadium and Fatorda Stadium playing hosts to all the matches.
Hyderabad FC are set to take on Odisha FC in the fourth match of the ISL 2020-21 season, which will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
The Hyderabad FC side had a shambolic debut campaign in the ISL, finishing at the bottom of the standings with just two wins in 18 matches. With a mission to turn their fortunes around, they roped in Spanish coach Manuel Marquez Roca.
They brought on three talented overseas signings - Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza and Joel Chianese to boost their attacking prospects. They also have a good bunch of Indian players with considerable experience in the likes of Adil Khan, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sahil Panwar.
Odisha FC also had a poor debut season in the ISL after rebranding themselves from Delhi Dynamos. They finished at the sixth spot in the overall standings with seven wins from 18 matches.
They brought on English coach Stuart Baxter and had a busy transfer market to bolster their squad. They have managed to rope in the talented Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho along with the experienced defender and former Newcastle United man Steven Taylor. They retained their prolific striker Manuel Onwu and he will again play a key role this ISL season.
Squads to choose from
Hyderabad FC
Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu
Odisha FC
Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh
Predicted Playing XI
Hyderabad FC
Subrata Paul, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Joao Victor, Luis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Laldanmawia Ralte, Aridane Santana
Odisha FC
Kamaljit Singh, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Shubham Sarangi, George D'Souza, Marcelinho, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu
Match Details
Match: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC
Date: 23rd November, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subrata Paul, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Sahil Panwar, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Adil Khan, Souvik Chakrabarti, Manuel Onwu, Marcelinho, Arindane Santana
Captain - Marcelinho, Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subrata Paul, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Sahil Panwar, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Samuel Lanmuanpuia, Adil Khan, Souvik Chakrabarti, Manuel Onwu, Marcelinho, Aridande Santana
Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Manuel Onwu

Published 22 Nov 2020, 19:00 IST