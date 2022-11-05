Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 5, 2022

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in the third match of Matchweek 5 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 on Saturday, November 5. The GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad will host this contest.

This match is the first of a doubleheader on Saturday, with NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC squaring off in the other.

Defending champions Hyderabad have gotten off to a stunning start to the season, racking up 10 points in four games. After their 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC in the opener, they have three consecutive wins to their name and enter this game intending to make it four in a row.

The Nizams last beat FC Goa 1-0. They were a bit fortunate to do so, with the Gaurs spurning many opportunities to equalize.

Odisha FC have also made a strong start to the season, with three wins out of four, and are third in the points table, behind Goa on goal difference. In their last game, they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, and Niraj Kumar.

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, and Sebastian Thangmuansang.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, and Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Akshunna Tyagi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Javier Siverio.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Shubham Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Diego Mauricio.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: November 5, 2022, 5:30 pm IST.

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With both sides coming into this game on the back of excellent form, we should have an exciting contest. While Hyderabad FC have scored a fair amount of goals so far, you'd expect a more cagey and low-scoring affair against a defensively resolute Odisha FC in this match.

However, both teams could struggle to keep a clean sheet, given the attacking talent and flair that either side possesses.

Hyderabad right-back Nikhil Poojary is arguably the only defender across both teams who can actively contribute on both ends. Thoiba Singh from Odisha could be a decent out-of-position player, with him listed as a defender and playing as part of a midfield trio.

In midfield, Joao Victor, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Halicharan Narzary will all bring good value to your team. While Victor and Narzary have racked up plenty of Dream11 points so far, Sekar scored the winner for Odisha against Bengaluru FC.

Lastly, Bart Ogbeche, the ISL's all-time leading scorer, has to be in your fantasy team.

Top captaincy options include Ogbeche, Joao Victor, Diego Mauricio, Javier Siverio, Joao Victor, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Halicharan Narzary.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Shubham Sarangi, Sahil Panwar, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Diego Mauricio, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche | Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Thoiba Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Nandhakumar Sekar, Joao Victor, Javier Siverio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Joao Victor. Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar.

