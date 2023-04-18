Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Player Ratings for the Kalinga Warriors| Hero Super Cup 2023

Hyderabad FC lost to Odisha FC 1-2 in their third and penultimate group stage game of the Super Cup 2023 in Kerala today (17th April).

Hyderabad FC had a good ISL 2022-23 season having finished second in the league stages. They did fail to qualify for the finals and were eventually beaten by champions ATK Mohun Bagan.

Odisha FC had a decent season, finishing sixth in the league table, but failed to reach the semi-finals after being knocked out by eventual champions ATK Mohun Bagan.

Group B of the Super Cup had a clear-cut equation for both sides to win the game and progress to the semi-finals. With East Bengal FC drawing their game earlier on in the day, a draw meant it would go down to goal difference for both these sides to progress to the semi-finals. Odisha FC had an advantage in that aspect and a draw would be enough to take them to the semi-finals.

The game started with Hyderabad FC trying hard to score an early goal.

Javier Siverio gave the Nizams the lead in the 11th minute.

The Kalinga Warriors tried hard to score an equalizer but failed to do so.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of Hyderabad FC.

The second half started with Odisha FC trying hard to score a goal. Diego Mauricio scored in the 55th minute.

Victor scored the all important second goal for OFC today (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Victor Rodriguez scored in the 86th minute from a Mauricio cross to make it 2-1.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-1 in favor of Odisha FC.

With this win, the Kalinga Warriors qualified for the semi-finals.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Odisha FC

Odisha FC player ratings

Amrinder Singh (7): Amrinder made some crucial saves to keep Odisha FC in the game. His heroics helped Odisha FC reach the semi-finals.

Narendra Gahlot (6.5): Gahlot had his issues in dealing with Hyderabad FC's wingers. He, however, made some crucial blocks to help his team.

Carlos Delgado (6.5): Carlos made some good interceptions during the game. He also made sure that Nizam's attackers didn't get enough clear-cut openings.

Osama Malik (6): Osama failed to keep a check on Hyderabad FC's attackers. Siverio managed to score today and get into dangerous positions.

Sahil Panwar (6.5): Sahil tried hard to defend his lines. He also helped his in the attack.

Victor Rodriguez (8): Victor scored the all-important winning goal for the Kalinga Warriors in the second half. He had an impactful game today.

Thoiba Singh (6.5): Thoiba tried hard to control the midfield today. He worked hard to deny his opponents much of the second balls.

Princeton Rebello (5): Princeton had to be substituted in the first half due to an injury. He couldn't impact the game in any way.

Jerry (6): Jerry tried hard to impact the game today, but wasn't able to do so today.

Nandhakumar (6.5): Nandha made some good moves down the flanks today. He was crucial in the attacking department for the Kalinga Warriors.

Diego was the Man of the Match today with one goal and one assist (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Diego Mauricio (8): Diego scored the equalizer for the Kalinga Warriors in the second half. It was then from his cross that Diego scored the all-important winning goal of the game today.

Substitutes

Paul (6): Paul replaced Princeton at the end of the first half. He managed to put up a better showing in the second half.

Isak (6): Isak came on in the second half and was able to carry out his coach's plan to perfection.

Aniket Jadhav (6): Aniket was introduced late in the second half and had a decent game today.

