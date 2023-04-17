Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will face each other in a must-win group-stage match of the Hero Super Cup 2023 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala, on April 17. Both teams have four points each in Group B and the winners will make it to the semi-finals.

The Nizams kicked off the competition with a narrow 2-1 victory over I-League outfit Aizawl FC, while they were held to a 3-3 draw by East Bengal FC. Manolo Marquez's men also had an impressive run in the Indian Super League (ISL), finishing second in the league table with 13 wins in 20 matches. But the Spanish tactician stressed that the Super Cup and ISL are two separate competitions and past performances won't affect their confidence.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial ️ All or Nothing ️



Time for heroes! No time for slip-ups! This is what Cup football is all about



Let's go, Hyderabad 🖤



#HFCOFC #HeroSuperCup #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC ️ All or NothingTime for heroes! No time for slip-ups! This is what Cup football is all aboutLet's go, Hyderabad ✨️ All or Nothing ✨️Time for heroes! No time for slip-ups! This is what Cup football is all about 👊Let's go, Hyderabad 💛🖤#HFCOFC #HeroSuperCup #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/B9oSWf2F6y

The Juggernauts, on the other hand, struggled in the ISL, finishing sixth with nine wins and conceding twice as many goals as Hyderabad. However, they have been impressive in the Super Cup so far, conceding only once in two games. Clifford Miranda, their coach, believes that their defensive record is helpful, but it's not the only factor that will give them confidence.

The two teams faced each other in the ISL season, with each team winning a match. Given the context and the quality, it promises to be an exciting match, and Miranda hopes that his team will come out as the better side.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Match details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, Group B of Hero Super Cup 2023

Date & Time: Monday, April 17; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC @OdishaFC 🥅



#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #TheEasternDragons Isak turned it up at the Kalinga when we faced HFC last time out Isak turned it up at the Kalinga when we faced HFC last time out 🚀🔥🥅#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #TheEasternDragons https://t.co/2dE8RKettn

Hyderabad FC: Anuj Kumar, Reagan Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Abdul Rabeeh, Aaren D’Silva, Joel Chianese.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gahlot, Victor Rodriguez, Saul Crespo, Princeton Rebello, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch the match?

The match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and will be streamed live on the FanCode app at 8:30 pm IST.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Given the quality at the disposal of both sides, it's incredibly difficult to place a bet on either emerging victorious without some doubt creeping in. However, the Juggernauts have shown slightly more defensive stability and offensive vigour in their past encounters and might just edge out the Nizams.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-2 Odisha FC

