Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The midweek action in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will pit Hyderabad FC against Odisha FC. The two sides will face off at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Tuesday.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be pleased with his side's recent performances coming into the match against Odisha FC. The Nizams were able to hold the league leaders Mumbai City FC to a 0-0 draw after putting in a gritty shift.

The Hyderabad FC defense led by the Spanish-Indian duo of Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana worked brilliantly against a stacked Mumbai City FC attack. Hitesh Sharma and Lluis Sastre were also clinical in the middle of the park, running tirelessly through the course of 90 minutes.

Going into the match against Odisha FC, Roca is likely to retain a similar line-up for Hyderabad FC. Aridane Santana and Joel Chianese have worked well together in recent matches and will look to score against a leaky Odisha FC defense.

Odisha FC Preview

The Kalinga Warriors come into this encounter after a close loss against Chennaiyin FC. Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio scored a stunning goal to continue his fine form in front of the goal.

The youngsters, Shubham Sarangi and Jerry Mawihmingthanga were deployed on the wings to utilize their speed. Brazilian winger Marcelinho was given a start after a long time by Stuart Baxter and he did not look rusty.

Overseas signing Steven Taylor and Indian youngster Gaurav Bora will pair up in central defense for Odisha FC. With Hendry Antonay and Jacob Tratt as the wing-backs, the Warriors' defense has a tough task at hand when they face the Nizams.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

Odisha FC's attack will be heavily reliant on Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio

When the two sides clashed against each other earlier in the season, Aridane Santana's spot-kick was the difference between them.

Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC have faced each other three times. Odisha FC won two matches in the ISL 2019-20 season before the Nizams opened their account this season.

The fixture has always produced many goals and with the lead attackers in good form, we can expect the same this time around. Hyderabad FC have been more consistent throughout the season. With a chance of solidifying their spot in the top-4, they will give everything to secure the win.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2 - 1 Odisha FC