Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

The Indian Super League’s (ISL) most in-form team, Odisha FC will be on their travels to face a struggling Hyderabad FC side at the G. M. C. Balayogi Stadium on Monday, February 5.

The Nawabs, burdened by financial troubles, have lost several key players in the January transfer market. Consequently, head coach Thangboi Singto has been forced to work with a limited set of players, most of whom are young and just making their debut in the league.

Hyderabad, currently at the bottom of the table with no wins, are on the back of another disappointing defeat to FC Goa, with Carlos Martinez’s first-half brace securing a comfortable victory

But despite their on and off-field troubles this season, the resilience of the Hyderabad youngsters stand out. Singto, in his pre-match press conference, emphasized that his young charges will be prepared to give their all against ISL’s most in-form team.

"Saying that we are afraid of Odisha FC, not at all. Because we have shown in Super Cup and again in the last match which we played against FC Goa," Singto said. "All the young boys, when they came, I think, I know they’re not ready yet, but they tried their best to follow instructions, individually as a player, and trying to stick to the team tactics, whatever we told them."

Odisha FC, meanwhile, bounced back from their heartbreaking Super Cup final defeat to East Bengal FC with a stunning comeback victory against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL. Dimitrios Diamantakos initially opened the scoring for the Blasters, but Roy Krishna responded with a brace to seal the game for the Juggernauts.

The victory leveled them on points with league leaders FC Goa, and three points on Monday would propel them to the summit for the first time this season, although Goa have played two games fewer.

“The players are doing an amazing job, but this is the past and will not affect the future. Football is about the present, and that is tomorrow’s game (on Monday). If we think tomorrow’s game will be easy because Hyderabad FC are in a difficult situation, it will be a big mistake," Sergio Lobera explained.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Monday, February 5 from 7:30 PM.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted lineups

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Sajad Parray, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makan Chote, Ramhlunchhunga, Aaren D’Silva.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Princeton Rebello, Puitea, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Considering the form and quality of their players, Odisha FC, currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in the ISL, are the clear favorites to win the game. What might favor Hyderabad, however, is the limited recovery time the Juggernauts have had in the buildup to the match.

The Nawabs will need to press higher up the pitch and apply early pressure to have any chance of winning. Nonetheless, the depth of Odisha FC’s squad could potentially see them run away with the game against an inexperienced Hyderabad FC side.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 0-2 Odisha FC