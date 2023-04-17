Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC are all set to battle for a spot in the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup 2023. The Group B fixture is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 17, at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

After a convincing 2-1 victory over Aizawl FC, Hyderabad FC struggled to get going against East Bengal in their second game. The Nizams conceded three goals in the first half but showed their mettle to turn the game around and secure a point in the end.

While a superb second-half performance turned their fortunes around, Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez would have been disappointed with his side's mistakes at the back.

Nonetheless, they are still in with a fighting chance to qualify for the semi-finals of the Super Cup. The Nizams are level on points with Odisha FC and a victory could all but confirm their status as the group winners.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC will head into the game on the back of a 3-0 win against I-League outfit Aizawl FC. As a result, they will only need a point against the Nizams (provided East Bengal fail to win by a margin of three or more goals) to secure a semi-final berth, thanks to their higher goal difference.

Clifford Miranda was appointed as Odisha FC's head coach ahead of the Super Cup and has done an admirable job. The Juggernauts will hope to continue their positive momentum when they face Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, Hero Super Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Monday, April 17, 8:30 PM.

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial ️ All or Nothing ️



Time for heroes! No time for slip-ups! This is what Cup football is all about



Let's go, Hyderabad 🖤



#HFCOFC #HeroSuperCup #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC ️ All or NothingTime for heroes! No time for slip-ups! This is what Cup football is all aboutLet's go, Hyderabad ✨️ All or Nothing ✨️Time for heroes! No time for slip-ups! This is what Cup football is all about 👊Let's go, Hyderabad 💛🖤#HFCOFC #HeroSuperCup #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/B9oSWf2F6y

The Hero Super Cup match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 8:30 PM IST on Monday, April 17.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Nizams and the Juggernauts can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 8:30 PM IST on Monday, April 17.

