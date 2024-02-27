Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Looking to bounce back after a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC at the G. M. C. Balayogi Stadium on Tuesday, February 27.

Hyderabad FC have found little to celebrate as they currently sit at the bottom of the points table without a single win. Financial difficulties have resulted in the departure of several key players, leaving head coach Thangboi Singto to guide a squad primarily consisting of inexperienced youngsters in the ISL.

However, despite these challenges, the Nawabs have consistently displayed determination and resilience. They came close to securing a point in their recent encounter with Bengaluru FC, only to have their hopes dashed by a late goal from Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Singto, speaking at the pre-match press conference, expressed his team’s intention to build upon their performance against Bengaluru FC.

"We scored a goal after a long time; we had created chances, but now that we scored, it is a positive sign,” he stated. "It has not been that easy for us to score goals. Punjab FC have given a good account of themselves in the ISL. With their foreigners upfront, they can easily compete in ISL, and they have already shown it."

Meanwhile, Punjab FC have turned around their form since the start of 2024, securing consecutive victories against Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, which pushed them into contention for a playoff berth. Nevertheless, their momentum was abruptly halted by a surprising 4-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Presently positioned 11th in the standings with 14 points, a victory on Tuesday would propel them to ninth place, bringing them within three points of sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC.

"Our preparation has gone well, without many problems and injuries. We had time to prepare the team for this crucial and difficult game. Hyderabad are playing collectively as a team now. Not just individual players, but they are putting in a collective team effort, and this is better for them," head coach Staikos Vergitis explained during his pre-match press conference.

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 1

HFC wins: 0

PFC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Result in the reverse fixture: Punjab FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Top goalscorers this season

Hyderabad FC: Ramhlunchhunga (1 goal in 10 matches )

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (5 goals in 15 matches)

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Gurmeet Singh (37), Ravi Kumar (21)

Most assists: Mark Zothanpuia (1), Madih Talal (4)

Most shots per 90: Ramhlunchhunga (2.9), Wilmar Jordan Gil (5.5)

Most clearances: Mohammed Rafi (30) Dimitrios Chatziisaias (64)