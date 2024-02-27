Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: HFC vs PFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - February 27, 2023

Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC will face off in the second fixture of Matchday 17 of ISL 2023/24 on Tuesday, February 27, at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

This is a clash between two sides at the bottom of the points table, with Punjab FC in 11th but with ten points more than Hyderabad FC, who are 12th. Both teams are desperately looking for a win, with the visitors possibly staying in the hunt for the sixth playoff spot if they get all three points.

Punjab's last outing was a 4-0 home defeat to Jamshedpur FC that left them rattled. But they have had more than 10 days to recuperate and recover from that loss.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are still searching for their first win of the season. Last time out, they put in another solid performance but were unfortunate not to get at least a point in their 2-1 defeat against Bengaluru FC.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Jeremy Zohminghlua, Sajad Hussain, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I, and Joseph Sailo.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Abhijith PA, Rashid M, and Vijay Marandi.

Forwards: Joseph Sunny, Amon Lepcha, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Makan Chote, Aaren D'Silva.

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sajad Parray, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rafeeh, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Makan Chothe, Ramhlunchhunga, and Joseph Sunny.

Punjab FC

Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, N Suresh Meitei, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ashish Pradhan, Ricky Shabong, Madih Talal, Wilmar Gil, and Luka Majcen.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC

Date: February 27; 7.30pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

This should be another well-contested and close game but the visitors' superior goal-scoring abilities give them an edge over Hyderabad FC. Backing Punjab FC's defense might not be everyone's first thought, but the Nizams have struggled in front of goal. Moreover, Punjab's defenders carry goal threat from set-pieces.

Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, Wilmar Gil, Joao Victor, and Nikhil Prabhu are must-haves coming into this match. Hyderabad FC attackers like Makan Chothe and Ramhlunchhunga are quality differentials you can take a punt on.

Captaincy is best suited to players from Punjab FC, with Madih Talal, Nikhil Prabhu, Luka Majcen, and Wilmar Gil at the top of the list.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laxmikant Kattimani, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nikhil Prabhu, Mark Zothanpuia, Joao Victor, Ramhlunchhunga, Madih Talal, Makan Chote, Luka Majcen, and Wilmar Gil.

Captain: Madih Talal. Vice-Captain: Luka Majcen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ravi Kumar, Suresh Meetei, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nikhil Prabhu, Mark Zothanpuia, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Madih Talal, Joseph Sunny, Luka Majcen, and Wilmar Gil.

Captain: Wilmar Gil. Vice-Captain: Nikhil Prabhu.