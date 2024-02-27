Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Preview, predicted lineups, telecast details, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC, two teams hovering at the bottom of the ISL 2023-24 points table, will lock horns at the Gachibowli Stadium on Tuesday.

The Nizams are practically out of the playoff equations with just four points from their 16 outings. As has been documented previously, Hyderabad FC are facing a financial crunch and the majority of their key players have parted ways mid-season due to non-payment of salaries.

A victory has eluded them for the entire season and the road ahead isn't getting any easier for Thangboi Singto's cavalry. Against Bengaluru FC, in their previous outing, Hyderabad FC scored their first goal in five matches and yet slumped to a 2-1 defeat. While their all-Indian squad has shown plenty of resilience, the disparity in quality of personnel has hampered the Nizams' results over and over again.

Debutants Punjab FC have also had their struggles in the top tier, but they had a bright start after the resumption of the league with two straight victories against Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters.

But a resurging Jamshedpur FC, to the shock of many, handed out a 4-0 drubbing to Staikos Vergetis' men. After a lengthy break, the Shers will be licking their wounds and hoping to return to winning ways against the handicapped Hyderabad FC outfit.

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Match details for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

Date and Time: February 27, 7:30 pm IST.

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Probable lineups

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sajad Parray, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makhan Chothe, Ramhlunchhunga, Joseph Sunny.

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), K Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitros Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Tavora, Madih Talal, Ricky John Shabong, Jordan Wilmar Gil, Luka Majcen.

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday, February 27 at 7:30 PM.

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

While Hyderabad FC's fighting spirit was evident in their clash against Bengaluru FC, it might be a difficult ask for them to overcome Punjab FC's challenge. With lethal attackers like Wilmar Jordan and Luka Majcen at their disposal, the Shers are expected to have an edge over the Nizams.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 0-3 Punjab FC